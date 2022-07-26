Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,304. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

