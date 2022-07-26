Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Hush has a market capitalization of $818,445.88 and $305.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00261262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00096882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00071299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.