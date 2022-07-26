Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 52,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 54.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Trading Down 4.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on M. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

M traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 357,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,046. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

