Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NetApp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 11,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

