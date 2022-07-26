Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 25,400 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

