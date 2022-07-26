Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 26,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 595,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,127,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

