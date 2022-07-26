Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,009,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,589. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

