Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,172. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

