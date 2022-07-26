Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,800 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,643. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

