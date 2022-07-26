Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,533. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

