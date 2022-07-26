Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Tops $283,578.48

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $283,578.48 and approximately $3,834.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
