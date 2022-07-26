HyperDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,672.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $92,672.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.29 or 0.99995074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

