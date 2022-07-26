i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 1,110,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 290,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.05).

i-nexus Global Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

