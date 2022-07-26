IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.94

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.94 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 7904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 453.03 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

