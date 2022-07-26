Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Ichor worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,990. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $828.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.