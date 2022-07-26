IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.88-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.63.

IDEX Stock Up 0.9 %

IEX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.