IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.88-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.63.
IEX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
