IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.09.
NYSE IEX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
