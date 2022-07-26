Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,232 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

