IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 8,194 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

