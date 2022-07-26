IFG Advisory LLC Buys 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

