IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
