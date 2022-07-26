IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

