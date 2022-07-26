IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,848,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.