IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of WGO opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

