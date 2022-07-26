IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

