IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.