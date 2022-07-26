IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 285.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

