IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

