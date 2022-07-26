IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 394.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61.

