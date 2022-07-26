IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

