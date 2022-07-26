IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $159.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.