IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

