Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $19,391,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

