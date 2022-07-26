Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 4.1%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 323,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.