Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 4.1%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
