Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $130,015.32 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,846. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Incyte by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Incyte by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.