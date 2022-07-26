Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 31.8 %

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

