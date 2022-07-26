Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

Shares of IEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.