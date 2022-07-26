InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 59,395 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

