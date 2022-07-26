Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $22,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,060.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 8,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.01. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

