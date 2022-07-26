Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $22,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,060.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chemung Financial Stock Performance
CHMG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 8,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.01. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
