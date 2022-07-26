Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.53. 122,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.61. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.