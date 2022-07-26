Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 34,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

