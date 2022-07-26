Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 3,407 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. 47,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.