Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 3,407 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %
Nucor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. 47,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
