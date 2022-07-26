Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

