International Game Technology (IGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 89.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.