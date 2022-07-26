Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.