Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

