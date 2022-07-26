Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 451.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,350. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

