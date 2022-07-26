Invesco (IVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invesco stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

