Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 102,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average is $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

