Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.